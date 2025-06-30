Road Closures For Independence Day Parades In Moke Hill And Arnold

Arnold Fourth of July Parade View Photo

Mokelumne Hill, CA — A pair of Calaveras County communities will be hosting Independence Day celebrations, and travelers should be aware of downtown road closures.

Leading up to Independence Day, on Thursday, July 3, there will be a full closure of Main Street in Mokelumne Hill from 5 – 11 pm, according to the Calaveras Public Works Department. It is for a street dance being organized by the Mokelumne Hill Lions Club. The same organization will put on a parade and other patriotic festivities on Friday, July 4. There will be a closure of Main Street from 7 am – 7 pm. Friday highlights include a 7:30 am pancake breakfast at the town hall and an 11 am parade. There will be other food available for purchase throughout the day, and live music.

On Saturday, the Greater Arnold Business Association will host the 42nd annual Fourth of July Independence Day Parade from 9:30 am until noon. The parade starts on Highway 4 at the lower portion of the Arnold byway. It will travel westbound on the highway for .7 miles, ending at the intersection of Oak Court in the Cedar Center.

There will be traffic impacts on several side streets, including Blagen Road, Camanche Drive, Country Club Drive, Dunbar Road, El Dorado Drive, Henry Drive, Lilac Drive, Manual Road, Meadowview Drive, Moran Road, Mustang Road, Oak Circle, Oak Court, Pine Drive, Rawhide Drive, and Willow Street.