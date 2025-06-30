Officials Urge Firework Safety As Counties Host Professional Shows

Sonora, CA– With the Fourth of July approaching Cal Fire is urging residents to avoid personal fireworks and attend professional shows instead, citing the heightened risk of wildfires and injuries tied to illegal or unsafe fireworks use.

Independence Day celebrations in Calaveras County will include Fireworks Over New Hogan Lake on Saturday, June 28, at dusk and the Stars and Stripes Celebration at Copper Town Square on Friday, July 4, at 9 p.m. In Tuolumne County, Fireworks on the Water will be held at Don Pedro Lake on Friday, July 4, from 4 to 11 p.m. Pine Mountain Lake will host a show at the Swimming Beach on Saturday, July 5, at 9:15 p.m.

Officials say even legal fireworks can ignite dry grass and lead to structure fires or severe injuries. Each year in California, emergency services respond to thousands of calls related to fireworks, many of which result in property loss or hospital visits. Authorities are encouraging families to make the safer choice by attending these permitted events, which are operated by licensed professionals trained in fire prevention and public safety.

Of note, all fireworks are prohibited in Tuolumne County.