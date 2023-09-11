Mid-September Roadwork

Sonora Transit Project View Photo

Some road projects will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, here are the projects scheduled from September 10th to the 16th.

The City of Sonora’s Washington Street and Stockton Corridor project adding a pair of bus stops and new ADA-compliant curb ramps has an updated completion date of the second week in October. The City of Sonora Community Development Department notes they are looking forward to the project being completed. The project was scheduled to wrap up before September started but has been delayed for various reasons including several summer rainstorms. The bus stops will be located on both sides of Stockton Street, near the intersection.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control from Bonanza Mine to Appaloosa Road for the Highway 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project detailed here began this week on Monday and will continue through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 in Calaveras up to Alpine County from Highway 49 West at the Start of the Bypass to Highway 89 at Closure Gate #5 a moving closure of one of the two lanes will allow for road striping. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 8:30 am to 4 pm.

On Highway 4 from Northwood Drive, two miles to Hillcrest Drive, one-way traffic control will allow for tree work. The tree work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 9 am to 3 pm.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Flat Gulch Lane to Ridge Road will allow for more tree work. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 9 am to 3 pm.

On Highway 26 the long-term one-way traffic control at South Fork Mokelumne River for bridge work continues through October 31, 2023.

On Highway 26 overnight, one-way traffic control from Plain (Duck) Creek to near Linden (San Joaquin County) and Savage Way in Valley Springs (Calaveras County) will allow for pavement work beginning Sunday through Friday from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 108 guardrail repair will restrict onramp lanes and shoulders beginning Sunday at 9 pm and each night Monday through Friday from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., in the Sanguinetti Road to Phoenix Lake Road area. At Mono Way more guardrail work will begin Sunday at 9 pm and also each night Monday through Friday from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 108 at the Long Barn Closure Gate #1 to Helipo Road a moving closure will allow for shoulder work Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Highway 120 from Red Hill Road to Lent Ranch Road one-way traffic control for shoulder work will impact traffic. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7 am to noon.

On Highway 120 from Scofield Street in the Big Oak Flat area two miles to Ponderosa Lane for pothole utility work will impact traffic. The work is scheduled Monday and Tuesday from 8 am to 4:30 pm.

The Standard Road Reconstruction Project began on August 14 and is expected to continue until October 31 as detailed here.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.