Malnourished Dogs Seized From Mariposa County Property Ready For New Homes

Hera before and after being rehabilitated View Photos

Mariposa County, CA – Several dogs and puppies found living in horrid conditions on a Mariposa County property have been nursed back to health and are ready for adoption.

Check out these before and after pictures of Hera, a 12-month-old Petite Pittie, and Zeus, a 9-month-old Cane Coso; both of these pooches were down to skin and bones when county animal control officials, assisted by sheriff’s deputies, raided the property at an undisclosed location on July 28.

“This is what these sweet pups should have looked like if they would have had responsible owners!” noted Mariposa County Sheriff officials.

Their owner, 25-year-old Malik Nickelberry, was arrested for animal neglect and child endangerment, as earlier reported here. At the time of the raid, animal control officials anticipated the canines would need substantial rehabilitation to recover. They were taken to the non-profit Friends of the Animal Community (FOAC), located at 14841 Mono Way in Sonora, for rehab. This week, Hera and Zeus are ready for adoption. To find out more about them and an adoption application, click here for Hera and here for Zeus, or click here to see all FOAC pooches looking for forever homes.