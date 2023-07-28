Several Dogs Found Living In Horrid Conditions  

Skin and bones dog found on Mariposa County property View Photos

Mariposa County, CA – Several severely malnourished dogs, including puppies, were seized from a Mariposa County property, and one person was arrested.

The pictures in the image box show how animal control officers found the canines at the unidentified location, down to nearly skin and bones. Many of the animals weighed less than half what a healthy weight should be, according to animal control, and some were puppies.

On Thursday, Mariposa County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 25-year-old Malik Nickelberry on felony charges of animal neglect and child endangerment. No further details on the latter charge were released. The neglected dogs will need extensive rehabilitation, health care, and recovery. To help in that effort, the sheriff’s office is partnering with Friends of the Animal Community (FOAC).

“I’d like to thank the dedication and proactive work by Animal Control and the sheriff deputies involved; their investigative interventions saved these K9 lives. Pets are exceptionally loyal to us and depend on us; if you want to be a pet owner, be loyal to them.” Sheriff Jeremy Briese

The pooches are expected to make a full recovery and then hopefully find forever homes.