With Students Back To Class, CHP Reminds Drivers To Stay Alert

CHP school bus safety View Photo

Sonora, CA – As students are back in the classroom, it requires extra attention from Mother Lode travelers.

Calaveras Unified School District is year-round and Bret Harte High students went back to school last Wednesday. Today is the first day for students at Sonora Elementary, and yesterday was the first day for Sonora and Summerville High. That means the roadways will be loaded with students walking and riding bikes and buses to and from school in the mornings and afternoons.

The CHP is cautioning motorists to keep an eye out for students and remember to stop for the red lights and stop sign on the school buses. CHP spokesperson Steve Machado warned, “This is not a suggestion. We will be out enforcing and issuing citations with fines over $600.00 and a possible suspension of the violator’s driver’s license.”

Students are also reminded to look both ways when crossing roadways. The CHP added for all to make this school year a safe one.