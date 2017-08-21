Highway 49 Lane Repair Added To This Week’s Caltrans Work

Sonora, CA — Due to an earlier slip-out, Caltrans officials have instigated a lane closure on Highway 49 that they say may delay traffic for 15 minutes at a time through Wednesday evening.

The closure will remain in effect with one-way traffic control on northbound and southbound Highway 49 between Angels Creek and Centennial Lane through Wednesday at 5 p.m., as road repairs are being made.

It is a busy week for Caltrans crews. As reported here, overnight paving in the vicinity of Highway 49 between Angels Creek and the Calaveras Tuolumne county line from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. through Friday morning is just one of several projects currently underway.

