Busy Week Of Caltrans Road Construction

Road work with flagger Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Caltrans crews will be in various locations around the Mother Lode this week, so traffic delays can be expected.

In Tuolumne County, the northbound connector ramp from Highway 108 to Highway 49 will be closed for paving this Sunday through Friday from 8pm until 7am. The closure is approximately two miles west of Lime Kiln Road/South Washington Street. During the same days and work hours, there will be one-way traffic control operations in place on Highway 108/49 near Chicken Ranch Road due to paving. 10 minute delays can be expected.

On Sunday through Friday, from 8pm through 5am, there will be paving on Highway 108 at Peaceful Oak Road. 10 minute delays should be expected. During those same days and hours, paving will also cause 15-minute delays on Highway 108 from Via Este to Draper Mine Road.

Ongoing 10-minute delays will continue on Highway 120 at the James E. Roberts Bridge due to the $20-million deck replacement and retrofit project.

In Calaveras County, 10-15 minute delays continue during the weekdays, from 6am-6pm, on Highway 4 in front of Calaveras Big Trees State Park. A $7.3-million road project, including the installation of new retaining walls, will be ongoing into the Fall.

On Highway 49 from Angels Creek to the Tuolumne-Calaveras line, there will be one lane closed until this coming Wednesday at 5pm due to emergency repairs stemming from an accident this past Tuesday. At least 10-minute delays can be expected.

