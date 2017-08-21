Update: Catching A View Of The Solar Eclipse

Update at 11:30am: Those with special glasses were able to view around 76-percent of the solar eclipse from the Mother Lode this morning.

Community news partner Eric Carlson sent a photo taken at 10:18 am from Shaws Flat Road in Tuolumne County through a pair of eclipse viewing glasses.

MyMotherLode.com’s Sabrina Biehl sent a photo from Sublimity, Oregon, right on the path, showing the eclipse’s totality. Click on the image box to view.

Original story posted at 6:35am: Sonora, CA — People across the country have been staking out prime viewing spots along a 70-mile wide corridor stretching from Oregon to South Carolina to watch the moon blot out the sun.

The Associated Press reports that it promises to be the most observed eclipse in history. Eclipse watchers are hoping for clear skies for the first total solar eclipse to sweep across the U.S., coast to coast, in practically a century. Most campsites along the path are reportedly at or near capacity, with many visitors arriving on Sunday.

The total eclipse is considered among the grandest of cosmic spectacles. We reported earlier that the Mother Lode will be able to see about 76-percent of the eclipse. It will begin to unfold at around 9:03 am, with the maximum eclipse at 10:19am, and it will be over by 11:43am.

NASA reminds that looking directly at the sun is unsafe, and the only safe way is to look through special-purpose solar filters, such as eclipse glasses. Click here for more information.

Locally, the Bureau of Reclamation reports that there will be a viewing event at the Tuttletown Recreation Area’s Eagle Point Picnic Area at New Melones, starting at 9am.

