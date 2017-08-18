Forest Adds New Area To Fire Restrictions

Stanislaus National Forest Enlarge

Sonora, CA – The Stanislaus National Forest (STF) is expanding its High Hazard fire restriction area to include another site on the Calaveras Ranger District.

STF spokesperson Diana Fredlund shares, “This is designed to manage the risk of fires primarily due to the heavy winter rains that allowed all the grasses and shrubs to grow tall and they’re becoming a bit more of a fire hazard. The location is at the Moore Creek area which is where the STF and El Dorado Forest meet.”

Fredland reports fires can only be ignited in designated recreational areas of the forest. The temporary fire ban begins immediately and applies to persons with a valid California Campfire Permit except in the use of a portable stove or lantern using gas, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel. Any one violating the restrictions could face a fine of not more than $5,000.00 for an individual or $10,000.00 for an organization, or imprisonment for not more than six months, or both. A similar ban was put in place in July for other areas, as reported here, which outlines all the rules.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.