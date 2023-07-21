Meeting To Address Emergency Concerns With N. Tuolumne Road Closure

Tuolumne Road North Damage View Photo

Tuolumne, CA – Community concern over the continued closure of North Tuolumne Road has prompted a public meeting to hear from the public.

The roadway has been closed since the middle of March due to winter storm damage that produced a massive landslide. The road is closed just past Ponderosa Hills. As reported last month, county public works had geotechnical core samples taken in mid-April that determined, the slide failure was due to a subsurface layer of unstable clay material. Additionally, it showed that the damage stretched 400 feet long and 25 feet deep, making it more severe than first thought.

With the fire season underway and school starting back up soon, impacting travel in the area, the public can get an update from local leaders on the road’s condition and ask them questions. Attending the meeting will be Tuolumne County District 3 Supervisor Anaiah Kirk and representatives from the County Administrator Office, Office of Emergency Services, CAL Fire, Tuolumne Utilities District, and Tuolumne County Public Works Department.

The public meeting is scheduled for Thursday, August 3, from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Ponderosa Hills Pool. It is located at 20400 Skyline Road, at the Gerber, Skyline, and Ponderosa Way junctions.