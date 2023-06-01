County Awaits More Results On Tuolumne Road North

Tuolumne Road North Damage View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — There is still no estimated reopening date for Tuolumne Road North, but the Public Works Department is providing new details about the planning work underway.

The stretch between Twain Harte and Ponderosa Hills has been blocked since the middle of March due to winter storm damage. County staff and geotechnical engineers determined on March 21 that the road was unsafe for travel until repairs can be made.

The Public Works Department reports that geotechnical core samples were taken in Mid-April that determined, “A subsurface layer of unstable clay material is leading to the slide failure.” The sample also helped determine that the damage was more severe than initially anticipated, stretching 400 feet long and 25 feet deep.

A statement from Public Works Director Kim MacFarlane, adds “Additional geotechnical drilling took place last week and we hope to have a design repair solution when the results of this latest testing are complete.”

The department promises that information will be released when it becomes available.

MacFarlane’s statement concludes, “We know how difficult this is for the residents who rely on these roads, and we are doing everything we can to re-open all of our closed roads as quickly as possible, Old Priest Grade, Tuolumne Road North, and Wards Ferry Road. If there was any safe way to open these roads, we would do so.”