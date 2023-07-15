Update On Two New Melones Drownings

Calaveras County Sheriff's SAR team at New Melones Lake searching for missing man View Photos

Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County Sheriff’s officials have released an update on two swimmers that went missing recently in New Melones Lake.

One body, that of 39-year-old drowning victim Sina Maleki of the Netherlands, was recovered on Monday, July 10, according to sheriff’s officials, while teams continue to search for the other victim. As earlier reported, on June 14th, Maleki used the boat’s onboard slide to get into the water and drifted away from the boat. He then became fatigued and, while swimming back to the boat, went under and never resurfaced. Comprehensive search efforts have been ongoing for about a month, with the dive teams utilizing special equipment to comb the reservoir waters.

Crews also continue to search for a second swimmer that went missing after jumping into New Melones from the Camp Nine Bridge that spans the waterway on Saturday, July 1. The unidentified 35-year-old man did not resurface, as reported here.

Of note, on Wednesday, July 12, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials also recovered the body of a swimmer who drowned in Lake Don Pedro on June 16th, as detailed here.