Body Of Drowning Victim Recovered From Lake Don Pedro

K9 from Sacramento County Search and Rescue (SAR) was also deployed to aid in the search efforts View Photo

Sonora, CA – The body of a swimmer who went missing in June on Lake Don Pedro has been recovered.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian reports that the body of 63-year-old Jorge Cervantes, of Las Vegas, was found on Wednesday after nearly a month of searching. As earlier reported here, Cervantes went missing on June 16th around 12:30 p.m. near South Bay and Rogers Creek, where he was last seen swimming.

Due to the deep water (250 feet or more), advanced technology, including a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) and a drone, were utilized. A Human Remains Detection (HRD) K9 from Sacramento County Search and Rescue (SAR) was also deployed to aid in the search efforts, as detailed here.

Boujikian added, “Sergeant Cueller, who is the boating unit supervisor, will release further details on the drowning early next week.”

Assisting the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office in the search were the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, and Alameda County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance throughout the ongoing search operation.