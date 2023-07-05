A Drowning, And A Severe Injury, In Separate New Melones Incidents

New Melones Reservoir Search View Photos

Angels Camp, CA — Law enforcement boat patrols were busy over the recent holiday period at New Melones Reservoir.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that the first significant incident happened at around 10 pm on Friday, June 30 at the Glory Hole Marina near Angels Camp. A 35-year-old unidentified man from Murphys was attempting to dock his vessel with a houseboat and fell overboard. He was passed over by the boat and came into contact with a propeller, causing severe injuries. He was flown to a hospital in the Central Valley for medical treatment.

The second, unrelated, incident was on Saturday, July 1. A 35-year-old unidentified man jumped into New Melones from the Camp Nine Bridge that spans the waterway. The Sheriff’s Office reports, “The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.” The person who jumped off the bridge did not resurface, and a search of the waterway is still ongoing.

Officials are using specialized equipment, and those assisting include the Calaveras County Marine Safety Division, Tuolumne County Marine Safety, and New Melones Rangers.

The Calaveras Sheriff’s Office adds, “This marks the second drowning victim in two weeks at New Melones Reservoir, and we urge the public to exercise caution and adhere to safety guidelines when enjoying recreational activities near bodies of water. While the New Melones Reservoir and its surrounding areas offer natural beauty and recreational opportunities, it is crucial to prioritize personal safety and make responsible choices.”