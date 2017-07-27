Detwiler Fire Reaches 75-Percent Containment, More Evacuations Lifted

Detwiler Fire Resource Information Enlarge

Update at 12:05pm: The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office lifted another set of evacuation orders.

These came just after 11 a.m. and are for the following areas: Dogtown Road; Texas Hill Road; Greeley Hill Road, including all side roads on Greeley Hill Road to Bull Creek Road; Bondurant Mine Road and Old Yosemite Road.

Travel routes are Texas Hill and Bondurant Mine roads — exit using Dogtown to Coulterville or Holtzel to Greeley Hill roads. For all side roads on Greeley Hill Road, exit using Greeley Hill Road.

Officials caution to remain aware of fire crews with heavy equipment working on direct fire lines in the area. A road closure that still remains in this area is Bull Creek Road.

Latest figures indicate 4,266 firefighters, 315 engines, 107 fire crews, 12 helicopters, 43 dozers, and 59 water tenders remain assigned to the incident under CAL Fire Incident Management Team 4.

Original Post at 9:05am: Mariposa, CA — This morning CAL Fire reports the Detwiler Fire is up to 81,350 acres and 75-percent containment.

There remains 4,914 firefighters assigned to the incident, 343 engines, 114 crews, 19 helicopters, 52 dozers and 61 water tenders. 63 homes have been destroyed, 67 outbuildings and one commercial building. In addition, damage has been reported to 13 additional homes and eight outbuildings.

Remaining Evacuation Orders – Mariposa

Dogtown Rd. from Wampum Hill to Bowers Cave All of Texas Hill Rd Greeley Hill Rd. from Lower Dogtown Rd. (Coulterville) to Dogtown Rd. near Bowers Cave Bull Creek Rd from Greeley Hill Rd to the Merced River Old Yosemite Rd to the Five Corners intersection.

