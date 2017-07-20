Update: Structure Fire In Sonora Extingiushed

Cal Fire Truck Enlarge

Update at 5:40 p.m.: Firefighter made quick work of a structure fire in Sonora.

CAL Fire report a shed was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived at the scene on the 20300 block of Johnny Avenue near Nikki Court,which is between Jamestown and Racetrack roads. The flames did not spread to any nearby vegetation, according to CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff, who adds that crews will remain on scene for the next hour mopping up. This is in the same area a vegetation fire broke out in the 3 o’clock hour. Shoff reports the cause of both fires are under investigation.

Original post at 5:15 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Firefighter are heading to a structure fire in Sonora.

CAL Fire reports a shed is on fire on the 20300 block of Johnny Avenue near Nikki Court an area that is flanked by Jamestown and Racetrack roads. There is no word as to whether the flames have spread to vegetation but this is in the same area a vegetation fire that broke out in the 3 pm. We’ll bring more details as soon as they come into the news center.

