Quantcast
Fire Alert help information
Clear
94.1 ° F
Full Weather

Update: Air, Ground Resources Head To Reported Sonora Fire

CAL Fire Helicopter
Photo Icon Enlarge
07/20/2017 3:13 pm PST
Tracey Petersen and Tori James, MML News Team

Update at 3:13pm: CAL Fire reports the fire (detailed below) has been contained as a 50-foot by 50-foot spot. Resources remain on-scene mopping up. The cause is still under investigation.

Original Post at 2:59pm: Sonora, CA — Firefighters and Columbia aircraft are heading to a reported vegetation fire in Sonora.

CAL Fire reports the location as Nashua Road between Nikki Court and Johnny Avenue, an area that is flanked by Jamestown and Racetrack roads. According to CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff, the fire seems to be burning on a dirt road within that area. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the news center.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
Nashua Road at Johnny Avenue, Sonora

loading map - please wait...

Nashua Road at Johnny Avenue, Sonora 37.991317, -120.407740 Nashua Road at Johnny Avenue, Sonora (Directions)
© Copyright 2000-2017 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.