Update: Air, Ground Resources Head To Reported Sonora Fire

Update at 3:13pm: CAL Fire reports the fire (detailed below) has been contained as a 50-foot by 50-foot spot. Resources remain on-scene mopping up. The cause is still under investigation.

Original Post at 2:59pm: Sonora, CA — Firefighters and Columbia aircraft are heading to a reported vegetation fire in Sonora.

CAL Fire reports the location as Nashua Road between Nikki Court and Johnny Avenue, an area that is flanked by Jamestown and Racetrack roads. According to CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff, the fire seems to be burning on a dirt road within that area. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the news center.

