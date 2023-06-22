Pine Mountain Lake Prescribed Burn Postponed

Groveland, CA — CAL Fire was planning to ignite a prescribed burn today north of Ferretti Road between Tioga High School and Boitano Road.

The Pine Mountain Lake Vegetation Management Project will now take place, conditions permitting, sometime after the Independence Day holiday. The goal of the project will be to reduce understory vegetation, grasses, and noxious weeds (like star thistle and medusa head).

The project will create an additional fuel break to enhance fire protection in Groveland.

We reported earlier that fire crews in the region are busy today working to fully contain the Harney Fire near Lake Don Pedro.