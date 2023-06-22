37 Acre Harney Fire Remains In Check

Tuolumne County, CA — CAL Fire reports this morning that the Harney Fire near Lake Don Pedro is 75% contained and holding at 37 acres.

We reported earlier that the fire ignited during the five o’clock hour Wednesday evening near the intersection of Jacksonville Road and Harney Drive. It spurred nearby road closures and an evacuation warning for those living on Harney Drive. A heavy amount of air and ground resources responded and successfully stopped the forward spread a few hours later, during the eight o’clock hour. The road closures and evacuation orders were lifted at that time.

CAL Fire reports that crews will remain on the scene throughout Thursday working to build more containment lines and mop up the incident.

The cause of the fire has not been released.