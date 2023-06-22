Update: Fire Near Don Pedro Lake

Harney Fire on Jacksonville Road in Tuolumne County View Photos

Update at 8:20 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore updates that firefighters have stopped the forward progress of the 37-acre Harney Fire near Jacksonville Road and Harney Drive in Tuolumne County. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian reports that all road closures and evacuation warnings have been lifted. She added,

“Please continue to avoid the area if possible, as fire crews will be continuing their work in the area.” Crews will work towards full containment into the night. What ignited the fire remains under investigation.

Update at 7:45 p.m.: Fire crews continue to make progress on the Harney Fire burning on Jacksonville Road near Harney Drive in Tuolumne County. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore gives this update, “Work towards containment by firefighters continues and the fire is 30% contained.”

The fire remains 37 acres in size. An evacuation warning is in place on Harney Drive, meaning residents should be prepared to evacuate. Additionally, Jacksonville Road remains closed at Twist Road and Highway 120.

Update at 7:10 p.m.: Fire crews are making progress on the Harney Fire burning along Jacksonville Road near Harney Drive and on the northeast side of Lake Don Pedro. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore updates, “The fire is 37 acres and 10% contained.” She adds that currently there are 15 engines, 8 water tenders, 2 dozers, 4 crews, 1 air attack, 2 air tankers, and 2 helicopters. No injuries have been reported. There remains an evacuation warning on Harney Drive, meaning residents should be prepared to evacuate. Additionally, Jacksonville Road remains closed at Twist Road and Highway 120.

Update at 6:45 p.m.: The Harney Fire is burning in the brush along Jacksonville Road near Harney Drive on the northeast side of the lake. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore updates that the fire is now “20 acres, and firefighters continue to aggressively work towards containment.” There remains an evacuation warning on Harney Drive, meaning residents should be prepared to evacuate. Additionally, Jacksonville Road remains closed at Twist Road and Highway 120.

Update at 6:15 p.m.: CAL Fire air and ground resources are battling a vegetation fire along Jacksonville Road near Lake Don Pedro in Tuolumne County. The blaze is burning in the brush near Harney Drive on the northeast side of the lake. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the fire is estimated at 15 acres in size and has been dubbed the Harney Fire. She added that additional resources have been called to the scene.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian reports that there is an evacuation warning for residents along Harney Drive. Also, Jacksonville Road is closed at Twist Road and Highway 120. An update will be provided as soon as more information comes into the newsroom.

Original post at 5:45 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to a vegetation fire along Jacksonville Road near Lake Don Pedro in Tuolumne County.

The blaze is burning in the brush near Harney Drive on the northeast side of the lake. There is no word on the fire’s size, rate of spread, or whether any structures are threatened at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.