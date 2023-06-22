More Details About Crash Into Twain Harte Business

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — The CHP has released additional information about what led to a crash into Ed’s Cocktail Lounge in Twain Harte on Wednesday morning.

The CHP notes that 84-year-old Joanne Segale of Soulsbyville unfortunately suffered a medical emergency while driving her Chevy Malibu and it crashed into the front wall of the cocktail lounge, and a support post.

Segale was transported to Adventist Health Sonora by ambulance after the incident. A passenger in the vehicle was not injured. The crash caused damage to the building, so a county inspector responded to survey the impacts.

The business is located at 23000 Joaquin Gully Road. The crash occurred at around 8:20 am.