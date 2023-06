Twain Harte, CA — The CHP reports that a vehicle has driven off the roadway and hit the Ed’s Cocktail Lounge building on Joaquin Gully Road in Twain Harte.

The crash happened shortly before 8:20am. The driver reported minor injuries to arriving first responders. A county building inspector has also been requested to the crash scene to survey damage to the building. Be prepared for activity in the area.