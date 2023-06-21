CHP Releases New Details On Last Week’s Bicycle Crash

CHP San Andreas cruiser View Photo

West Point, CA – The San Andreas Unit of the CHP has released new details on Thursday’s truck-versus-bicycle crash on Highway 26 involving a teen.

The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. on a curve in the highway west of Niderost Lane in the West Point area and left the bike rider lying on the highway, as earlier reported here. CHP spokesperson Eric Parson updated that the bicyclist is a 15-year-old male from West Point, and the driver of the truck is 54-year-old Todd Cardoso, of Sacramento.

The teen was flown to UC Davis Medical Center with major injuries, while Cardoso was not injured in the collision. Parson added that this crash currently remains under investigation, and alcohol or drugs are not suspected as factors in the crash.