Truck Vs. Bicyclists On HWY 26 In Calaveras County

By Tracey Petersen
West Point, CA — First responders are on the scene of a truck versus bicycle on Highway 26 in the West Point area of Calaveras County.

The collision happened just after 5:30 p.m. between Niderost Lane and My Own Road on a curve. The CHP reports that the bicyclist is down on the roadway.  An air ambulance has been called to the scene but there is no word on that person’s condition. There is a lot of activity in the area and motorists may want to take an alternative route as officers are directing traffic.

