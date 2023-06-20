Search Continues For Missing Man At Lake Don Pedro

Tuolumne County, CA– Recently a man went missing at Lake Don Pedro and was suspected of possibly drowning. An article covering the initial story can be found here.

In their efforts to locate the missing swimmer, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputies joined forces with boat patrol deputies from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. The search operation utilized advanced technology, including a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) and a drone.

Given the considerable water depths in the area where the man was last seen, estimated to be approximately 250 feet or more, TCSO requested assistance from agencies equipped with specialized equipment. Throughout the weekend and into Monday, boat patrol deputies from TCSO, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, and Alameda County Sheriff’s Office continued the search. They deployed an ROV from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a tow fish (deep dive sonar device), and an ROV from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, a Human Remains Detection (HRD) K9 from Sacramento County Search and Rescue (SAR) aided in the search efforts.

As of today, June 20, the man remains missing, and the search operation is ongoing. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office expresses gratitude to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, and Alameda County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance throughout the ongoing search operation.