A Possible Drowning At Don Pedro Lake

By Tracey Petersen
Tuolumne County, CA – A search is underway for a missing swimmer in Don Pedro Lake this afternoon.

A call came into Tuolumne County dispatch around 12:30 p.m. reporting a man who had last been seen swimming and is now missing. The sheriff’s boat patrol deputies are combing the area of Rogers Creek and South Bay in an attempt to locate the swimmer. So far, they have not been able to find any sign of him. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

 

