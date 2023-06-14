Clear
Cause Of Victoria Fire Near Jamestown Determined

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Pen points to failed catalytic converter part that ignited fire

Jamestown, CA — An investigation has determined what caused a two-acre roadside vegetation fire on Tuesday afternoon that threatened a handful of structures.

The Victoria Fire was located during the two o’clock hour off Highway 108 near Victoria Way in the Jamestown area.

CAL Fire reports that it was caused by a faulty catalytic converter, adding, “Proper and regular vehicle maintenance could have prevented this fire and all drivers share this responsibility.”

It is unclear which vehicle it originated from, and CAL Fire notes that no citation was issued.

More vehicle safety tips can be located here.  

