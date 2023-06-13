UPDATE* Brush Fire Threatening Structures In Jamestown

Update at 2:52 pm: The forward rate of the fire has been stopped by firefighters. Crews will remain on the scene mopping up. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Original story posted at 2:40 pm: Jamestown, CA– A 2-acre brush fire that has been named the “Victoria Fire” is currently burning in Jamestown located at Highway 108 and Victoria Way. The eastbound lane of Highway 108 is being impacted. 4-5 structures are threatened by the fire which is moving at a moderate rate of speed. Firefighters are on the scene with air resources also responding to the fire.