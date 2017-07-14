Quantcast
help information
Clear
96.4 ° F
Full Weather

Flat Fire Ignited By Gasoline

Flat Fire
Flat Fire Photo Icon View Slideshow
(2 Photos)
07/14/2017 2:29 pm PST
Tracey Petersen , MML News Reporter

Jamestown, CA – CAL Fire has determined what sparked the Flat Fire in Tuolumne County Thursday afternoon.

The flames broke out just after 1 p.m. in the 15300 block of Peoria Flat Road near Jamestown off of O’Byrnes Ferry Road, as reported here. Cal Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff indicates the person was repairing a vehicle, which ignited the flames, stating, “The cause of the fire was a vehicle. The party was pouring gasoline into the carburetor attempting to start the car and a citation has been issued.”

Two outbuildings were damaged in the fire.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
Veg Fire Peoria

loading map - please wait...

Veg Fire Peoria 37.898698, -120.501480 (Directions)
© Copyright 2000-2017 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.