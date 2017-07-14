Flat Fire Ignited By Gasoline

Jamestown, CA – CAL Fire has determined what sparked the Flat Fire in Tuolumne County Thursday afternoon.

The flames broke out just after 1 p.m. in the 15300 block of Peoria Flat Road near Jamestown off of O’Byrnes Ferry Road, as reported here. Cal Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff indicates the person was repairing a vehicle, which ignited the flames, stating, “The cause of the fire was a vehicle. The party was pouring gasoline into the carburetor attempting to start the car and a citation has been issued.”

Two outbuildings were damaged in the fire.

