Quail Fire 90-Percent Contained

Quail Fire burning in Valley Springs Enlarge

Valley Springs, CA — A fire that ignited Wednesday near Valley Springs is holding at 59 acres, and crews have reached 90-percent containment, according to CAL Fire.

The Quail Fire was started by someone using a lawnmower in the area of Quail Oaks Road and Oak Hill Drive. We reported earlier that the individual was given a citation. All earlier evacuation orders have been lifted.

It is one of many active fires burning across the state. The Long Valley Fire, situated near Highway 395 in Lassen County, is 31,000 acres and 20-percent contained. The Garza Fire burning in Kings County, near the community of Avenal, is 39,214 acres and 43-percent contained. The Alamo Fire in San Luis Obispo County, near Old Highway 166, is 28,687 acres and 90-percent contained. The Whittier Fire in Santa Barbara County, near Lake Cachuma, is 13,199 acres and 52-percent contained. The Shaeffer Fire, 17 miles north of Kernville in Tulare County, is 16,002 acres and 61% contained. The Wall Fire in Butte County, north of Bangor, is 6,033 acres and 95-percent contained.

