Update: Vegetation Fire Forces Evacuation In Valley Springs

Update at 4:20 p.m.: Cal Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff reports that an evacuation center has been set up at Jenny Lind Elementary School located at 5100 Driver Road in Valley Springs. Calaveras County Animal Control is there and available to assist with animal evacuations. She also adds that crews are making progress as Covey Lane has been reduced to an advisory evacuation. Areas that remain under mandatory evacuations are Quail Oaks Road from Crown Court and Butler Lane to Dale Drive. Calaveras County Animal Control is available to assist with animal evacuations by calling (209) 754-6509, according to Shoff.

Update at 3:50 p.m.: Cal Fire has dubbed the blaze the “Quail Fire” and says it is now 40 percent contained while holding at 50 acres. 35 residents have been forced from their homes on several roadways listed below.

Original post at 3:30 p.m.: Valley Springs, CA — Cal Fire is reporting a now 50-acre vegetation blaze that is moving at a moderate rate of spread with five percent containment in Valley Springs.

According to CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff, while the fire is currently threatening structures the flames remain in oak and brush. Numerous air resources, including Columbia, and ground resources are battling the blaze. The flames broke out in the 1900 block of Oak Hill Drive at Quail Oaks Road just off Highway 12. Evacuations are called for about 35 residents living on Quail Oaks Road from Crown Court; Butler Lane to Dale Drive and all of Covey Lane. We will keep you posted as more details come into the news center.

Written by Tori James

