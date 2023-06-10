Cloudy
72.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

TUD Mt. Provo Mainline Installation Project To Close Roadway

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
TUD working on Mt. Provo Transmission and Intertie Project.

TUD working on Mt. Provo Transmission and Intertie Project.

Photo Icon View Photos

Sonora, CA —  A traffic alert from Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) has been issued as Mt. Provo Road will need to be completely shut down for a mainline installation project, which could last into the fall.

After initially advising that no road closures would be needed for the Mt. Provo Transmission and Intertie Project, TUD now says the entire roadway will be shut down for the duration of the project, which is expected to end in November. Crews began installing approximately 14,000 lineal feet of new mainline earlier this week, as reported here.

Those living along the roadway may encounter delays between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The public is also advised during that time to take alternate routes. TUD suggested this route to Mt. Provo Road from Ponderosa Hills: take Tuolumne Road North to Cherokee Road to Soulsbyville Road to east Highway 108. For questions regarding the project, contact TUD at (209) 532-5536.

  • TUD Mt. Provo Transmission and Intertie Project.
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 