TUD Mt. Provo Mainline Installation Project To Close Roadway

Sonora, CA — A traffic alert from Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) has been issued as Mt. Provo Road will need to be completely shut down for a mainline installation project, which could last into the fall.

After initially advising that no road closures would be needed for the Mt. Provo Transmission and Intertie Project, TUD now says the entire roadway will be shut down for the duration of the project, which is expected to end in November. Crews began installing approximately 14,000 lineal feet of new mainline earlier this week, as reported here.

Those living along the roadway may encounter delays between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The public is also advised during that time to take alternate routes. TUD suggested this route to Mt. Provo Road from Ponderosa Hills: take Tuolumne Road North to Cherokee Road to Soulsbyville Road to east Highway 108. For questions regarding the project, contact TUD at (209) 532-5536.