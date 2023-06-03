TUD To Begin MT. Provo Water Transmission Project

TUD Mt. Provo Transmission and Intertie Project. View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) crews will begin work on Phase 1 of the $2.8 million Mt. Provo Transmission and Intertie Project.

On Monday, June 5th, crews will begin installing about 14,000 lineal feet of 8-inch water main pipeline, two pressure-reducing stations, and 10 new fire hydrants on Mt. Provo Road in the Ponderosa Hills area of Tuolumne County. The hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This project is funded by a grant from the Department of Water Resources and “will serve as one of the main arteries of the district’s water transmission system from the future Sierra Pines Regional Water Treatment Facility located in Twain Harte, according to TUD.

No road closures will be needed during the work, but motorists may encounter slight traffic delays. The project is expected to be completed by November. Additional questions regarding the work can be directed to TUD at (209) 532-5536 or click here.