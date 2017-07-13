Quail Fire Reaches 75-Percent Containment

Valley Springs, CA — The Quail Fire near Valley Springs is estimated to be 59 acres and 75-percent contained.

It ignited at 1:10pm on Wednesday on Quail Oaks Road and Oak Hill Drive. All earlier evacuation orders have been lifted. At one point, 35 residents were advised to leave their homes. We reported yesterday that investigators learned that the fire was caused by someone using a push behind lawnmower. A citation was given to the person responsible.

CAL Fire reports that fire equipment will remain staged in the area today, so residents returning are asked not to impede the ongoing firefighting operations.

