New Details Regarding Weekend Valley Springs House Fire

House fire behind the Zippy Mart in Valley Springs 6-3-23 View Photo

Valley Springs, CA – There is new information regarding a Valley Springs house fire that broke out this weekend, and fire officials report one person escaped the flames but several pets perished.

The blaze ignited at a residence located in the 500 block of Highway 12 and Lime Creek Road, behind the Zippy Mart gas station. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames, as earlier reported here.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire updated that one occupant was reported in the home but was able to escape the flames. They added, “The rest of the family was out of town. Unfortunately, one dog, two cats, and four parrots perished in the fire.”

The Red Cross was called in to assist the family. The cause of the fire is under investigation.