Update:Structure Fire In Valley Springs

Structure fire in Valley Springs View Photo

Update at 8:15 a.m.: CAL Fire reports that firefighters have knocked down a house fire in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County. The fire broke out around 7 a.m. They added that the flames were contained to the home located in the 500 block of Highway 12 and Lime Creek Road, despite the house being fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. No one was inside the home when the blaze broke out, and what sparked it is under investigation. A small crew will remain on the scene, mopping up for several hours.

Update at 7:55 a.m.: CAL Fire reports additional resources have been called to the scene of a house fire on Highway 12 in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County. Further details on the blaze can be viewed below.

Original post at 7:36 a.m.: Valley Springs, CA — Fire crews are working a house fire on Highway 12 in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports that when firefighters arrived at the scene in the 500 block of Highway 12 and Lime Creek Road, the house was engulfed in flames. There is no word as to whether anyone was inside the house or if the flames have spread to nearby vegetation. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.