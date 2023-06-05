Cloudy
87.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Accident Claims Life On Quartz Mine Road

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson
CHP-Sonora-Unit-logo

CHP-Sonora-Unit-logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Mountain Ranch, CA– The CHP has released more information on a solo fatal vehicle accident that occurred on the morning of Friday, June 2nd. A story covering the initial crash can be found here.

The incident when the driver, a resident of Clinton, MI was operating a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan. The driver veered off the left shoulder of Quartz Mine Road, descending down an embankment. The front of their vehicle collided with a large pine tree, causing significant damage. Following the collision, the vehicle spun in a clockwise direction before finally coming to a rest, facing southeast.

The driver sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision. The identity of the driver has not been released pending notification of family members. It remains unclear whether drugs and/or alcohol played a role in this crash.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 