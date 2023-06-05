Accident Claims Life On Quartz Mine Road

Mountain Ranch, CA– The CHP has released more information on a solo fatal vehicle accident that occurred on the morning of Friday, June 2nd. A story covering the initial crash can be found here.

The incident when the driver, a resident of Clinton, MI was operating a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan. The driver veered off the left shoulder of Quartz Mine Road, descending down an embankment. The front of their vehicle collided with a large pine tree, causing significant damage. Following the collision, the vehicle spun in a clockwise direction before finally coming to a rest, facing southeast.

The driver sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision. The identity of the driver has not been released pending notification of family members. It remains unclear whether drugs and/or alcohol played a role in this crash.