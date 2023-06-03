Fatal Crash In Mountain Ranch

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Mountain Ranch, CA — One person has died after a morning crash in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County.

The CHP remains on the scene, with officers surveying the area to determine exactly what happened. The collision happened around 6:45 a.m. on the 6200 block of Quartz Mine Road, between Swiss Ranch Road and Banner Road. The CHP reports that an SUV smashed into a tree, causing major damage to the front end of the vehicle. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are directing traffic and a tow crew is awaiting the wrap-up of the investigation to then remove the wreckage, which the CHP says will be within the hour.