Clear
83.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Fatal Crash In Mountain Ranch

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
CHP San Andreas Unit logo

CHP San Andreas Unit logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Mountain Ranch, CA — One person has died after a morning crash in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County.

The CHP remains on the scene, with officers surveying the area to determine exactly what happened. The collision happened around 6:45 a.m. on the 6200 block of Quartz Mine Road, between Swiss Ranch Road and Banner Road. The CHP reports that an SUV smashed into a tree, causing major damage to the front end of the vehicle. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are directing traffic and a tow crew is awaiting the wrap-up of the investigation to then remove the wreckage, which the CHP says will be within the hour.

 

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert