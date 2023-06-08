2nd Weekend In June Events

Out House Race 2015 View Photo

There are several events planned for the second weekend in June.

Twain Harte Area Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is hosting the 2023 Twain Harte Outhouse Races this Saturday, June 10th, at Eproson Park in Twain Harte. There will be Tot Pot Races, local food vendors, craft vendors, beer and margaritas. The Parade is at 9:00 am, and the races start at 10 am and continue to 4 pm. Admission for spectators is free. Details are here.

In Sonora it is Second Saturday, where each month along Washington Street, the merchants in Historic Downtown Sonora open their doors. The galleries, restaurants, and shops offer a magical blend of art, live music performers and demonstrations. Look for banners up and down Washington Street, details are here.

Join Habitat for Humanity of Tuolumne County for the 13th Annual Fundraiser art auction taking place Saturday from 5 to 8 pm at the Keller Williams Realty office in Downtown Sonora. The art auction is also available online details are here.

The second Saturday of every month is also Gold Rush Days at Columbia State Historic Park. The event opens special exhibits, stores and residences not regularly open to the public. Throughout town you will discover park docents in period attire interpreting what it looked, felt, and sounded like during the California Gold Rush.

If you’re lucky, the gambling table will be set up on the boardwalk for everyone to try their hand at betting against a mining camp gambler.

Join a fun group of dancers Saturday evening at the Aronos Hall. Dance to your favorite music with a great group of regular dancers. Details are here.

Chester and Push Horse Rescue is hosting the Horses & Horsepower Fundraiser with classic cars and horses. The rescue has 16 horses and equestrian therapy programs. The event will feature live music, a barbeque, raffle and silent auction items from local businesses, a corn hole tournament, and an ice cream truck, details are here.

Jamestown Farmers Market is each Thursday from 4 pm to 8pm, and the Twain Harte Mountain Air Market is also Thursday from 4 to 7 pm. Friday evening is the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market. The Sonora Farmers Market is Saturday morning. The Tuolumne Open Air/Farmers Market opened Wednesday, June 7th and will be open each Wednesday through the summer with Concerts in the Park. The Angels Camp Farmers Market opens Friday, June 9th and will be on Friday Nights from 5 to 8 pm, the Murphys Certified Farmers’ Market runs every Sunday starting June 11 from 9 am to 1 pm at the Murphys Community Park. Twain Harte’s Concerts in the Pines start at 6 pm next weekend, Saturday, June 17th.

Saturday, the Blue Zones Project is partnering with the Motherlode Bicycle Coalition to bring the community Sonora Bike Day at Indigeny. The family-friendly event promotes getting outside for riding and helps families find great places to ride. The Motherlode Bicycle Coalition will offer the community free bike repairs and free flat repairs and lots of free advice on riding your bike. They also will collect used bikes to refurbish and donate to people in need. More details are here.

The Denim to Diamonds event will help the Calaveras Youth Mentoring Program celebrate its 20th year. The fun evening will benefit its vital program that matches youths with mentors in Calaveras County. The outdoor catered dinner event will have wine and music and will also feature raffle prizes and a live auction. Event organizers say “Wear whatever makes you feel comfortable, glamorous, fabulous, and sparkly!” Details are here.

In Calaveras Big Trees get up close and personal with a raccoon, a porcupine, a river otter and other surprises like Animal crafts for kids. Wild Things is brought to the Park by Conservation Ambassadors who provide a loving home for displaced, abused, abandoned, and injured wild animals, details are here.

The Refuge Run is a motorcycle ride with over 100 bikes, it is an outreach of Refuge Church in Angels Camp. Friday is a dinner, worship, and fellowship, Saturday after breakfast is a ride to White Pines Lake for lunch and then back to Refuge Church for music, prizes, and dinner. Details are here.

Railtown 1897 Historic State Park is open, enjoy the view from our several webcams here, check out the movie times at local theaters, and the weather forecast is here.

If your American Flag is faded, torn, or damaged, trade it for a brand-new flag on Wednesday, June 14th, from 11 am to 2 pm, courtesy of Caldwell Insurance Services in Indian Rock Center off Mono Way. Enjoy a free lunch, and exchange your flag for a new one. Donations will be accepted and all proceeds raised this year will go to Tuolumne County Search and Rescue.