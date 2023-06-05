Chicken Ranch Fire Station Building Permits May Be Waived

Artist Rendering of Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Mi Wuk Indians Fire Station View Photos

Jamestown, CA — An action in response to a request made by the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians will go before the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

We reported in April that Tribal Chair Lloyd Mathiesen was growing concerned about the amount of time it was taking for the county to review a proposal to waive various construction permits. The action would symbolize a partnership where Chicken Ranch would then enter into an automatic aid agreement so that their new fire resources could be utilized in other parts of the county as well, boosting fire response capabilities.

The board of supervisors will vote on waiving building fees, site and soil evaluation fees, and septic fees, totaling just over $16,000.

The new fire station will be located on Nelson Road, off Chicken Ranch Road, in Jamestown. It will include a $4-million facility, a $1-million engine, and other brand-new apparatus and equipment that are needed. It will be operated in partnership with the City of Sonora’s fire department.

The waiver will be voted on at Tuesday’s 9 am Board of Supervisors meeting.

