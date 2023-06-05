Supervisors To Determine Fate Of Visit Tuolumne County’s Contract

Visit Tuolumne County View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuesday is decision time for the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors to determine what the future contract with Visit Tuolumne County will look like.

Visit Tuolumne County, which oversees tourism marketing, currently receives about 20% of the annual Transient Occupancy Tax revenues (tax paid on lodging), totaling around $1.75 million annually.

Last December, the CAO’s office proposed the contract gradually be reduced over the coming five years eventually down to $500,000.

The supervisors delayed a decision until budget negotiation time, which is now underway, as the new fiscal year commences on July 1.

We reported earlier that the county supervisors heard a pitch from Visit Tuolumne County on February 21 about the economic benefits of investing in tourism efforts.

The CAO’s office has not put out a funding recommendation this time around, and the supervisors are asked to collectively decide the amount of money that should be spent on the contract, and how long it should be extended.

Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 9 am in the board meeting room at 2 South Green Street. The Visit Tuolumne County discussion is scheduled for some time shortly after 9:30 am.