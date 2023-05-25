Memorial Day Weekend Events

Photo by Sabrina Biehl Sonora Farmers Market in June View Photo

There are several events planned for Memorial Day weekend.

The Auxiliary Rummage Sale to benefit the Mi Wuk/Sugar Pine Fire Protection District will be held Friday and Saturday as detailed here.

For the first time ever, Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort will be open Memorial Day Weekend for skiing and snowboarding. Details are here. This Saturday and Sunday, Chair 5 will be available from 8 am to 2 pm with five groomed runs, a rail garden, a barbecue, a bounce house, games, and music. The first 100 people on the chairlift will receive a limited edition t-shirt.

The first Jamestown Farmers Market is today Thursday, May 25th from 4 pm to 8pm.

Friday evening is the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market. The Sonora Farmers Market is Saturday morning. The Tuolumne Open Air/Farmers Market opens June 7th. Details on the farmers market are all in the news story here.

Saturday the Church of the 49ers is inviting the public to their monthly Family Movie Night. The movie will be The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian details are here.

Motherlode Feral Cat Alliance (MFCA) is holding their first annual fundraiser on Saturday to help raise funds to assist residents of Calaveras and Tuolumne counties with the cost of spaying or neutering feral cats. Details are here.

The Annual Greenhorn Creek Community Garage Sale will include multiple homes selling home goods, sporting goods, clothing and more. The event includes the Angels Camp Friends of the Library book sale and features the first Find the Frog challenge. Location details are here. More garage sales are listed in our Classifieds here.

Now open at Sierra Repertory Theatre (SRT) East Sonora is Sunday in the Park with George full details about the play are in the blog posted here.

Enjoy the view from our several webcams here, check out the movie times at local theaters, and the weather forecast is here.