Hitting The Slopes An Option This Memorial Day Weekend

Dodge Ridge reopens for first time ever on Memorial Day weekend

Pinecrest, CA — Typically, by this time, skiing or snowboarding is not on the agenda for the Memorial Day weekend, but with the record snowfall from winter storms, it is this year.

After a lingering drought over the past several years has resulted in early closures for area ski resorts, for the first time ever, Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort will be open this holiday weekend. While the resort officially closed on Sunday, May 7th, there was still plenty of snow on the slopes, so resort officials decided to take advantage of it. Chair 5 will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with five groomed runs and a rail garden for snowboards. Patrons can also enjoy a BBQ, bounce house, games, and music provided by DJ Trax on Wax in the Waystation Mid-Mountain Lodge.

There is some extra incentive to hit the slopes, as the first 100 people on the chairlift will receive a limited-edition t-shirt. For more information or questions, click here.