TUD Water Pipe Repairs Close Stewart Street In Sonora

TUD Repair Photo by Nicolas Peterson View Photo

Sonora, CA– Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) crews are making emergency mainline water repairs today, Thursday, May 18th, on Stewart Street in Sonora. The road is fully closed between Bradford St. and Lyons St. to repair the water line under the street.

Repairs began last night when the break was discovered and the crew expects to complete their repairs by noon today.

Motorists are advised to plan an alternate route and to take caution when driving in the area. TUD apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates the community’s patience and cooperation during this emergency repair.

The emergency water repair is unrelated to the installation of a new water service line at Linoberg Street that was completed on Tuesday, May 16th as detailed here. For more information, contact the TUD office at (209) 532-5536