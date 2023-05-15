Sonora Street To Temporarily Close For TUD Work
Sonora, CA– Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) has announced the temporary closure of Linoberg Street for the installation of a new water service line. The closure is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16th between 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes and to use caution while driving in the area.
The road closure will take place between Linoberg Street and W. Stockton Street, with access to homes and businesses in the area potentially being limited or restricted. TUD has apologized for any inconvenience that may be caused by this closure and has requested the community’s patience and cooperation during this project.
For more information about the temporary road closure, contact TUD’s office at (209) 532-5536.