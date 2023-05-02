Mother Lode League Shakeup Now Official

CIF Realignment Committee View Photo

Sonora, CA — There will be big changes in local high school sports starting in the 2024-25 school year.

As reported in January, the CIF Sac Joaquin Section proposed realigning several of the regional sports leagues in an effort to bring more parity amongst the teams.

The proposal went through a series of reviews, revisions, and public meetings, and it is now officially approved and moving forward.

Of significant note, Sonora High School will exit the Mother Lode League (MLL) and join the Trans Valley League (TVL).

The change will create one of the most competitive small school divisions (TVL) in the state, but it will also lead to longer travel times for the Wildcats, with rival schools based in the Central Valley. Sonora High has been in the Mother Lode League since 2013.

The revised Mother Lode League will consist of Summerville, Bret Harte, Calaveras, Linden, Big Valley Christian and Riverbank.

The Wildcats will have one more year fighting for Mother Lode League crowns.

MLL Commissioner Jerry Rucker confirms that the change will take effect at the start of the 2024-25 sports cycle.