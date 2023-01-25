Realignment Plan Calls For Sonora To Leave Mother Lode League

CIF Realignment Committee View Photo

Sonora, CA — The CIF Sac Joaquin Section will be holding a series of meetings over the coming months to realign several of the high school sports leagues in an effort to bring more balance among the competing schools.

The initial realignment plan was released at the first meeting recently held this month, and it calls for Sonora High to exit the Mother Lode League in 2024 and join the Trans Valley League. In addition, the TVL would add Orestimba and Ripon Christian, and retain Escalon, Hilmar, Hughson, and Ripon. The change would create one of the most competitive small school divisions, but it would also lead to longer travel times for the Wildcats. Sonora High has been in the Mother Lode League since 2013.

In addition, three schools would leave the existing Trans Valley League, Livingston, Modesto Christian, and Riverbank. The latter, Riverbank, would join the Mother Lode League, along with Linden and Waterford. Argonaut would also be exiting the MLL. Other schools remaining in the league would be Summerville, Bret Harte, Calaveras and Amador.

The realignment committee will have upcoming meetings on February 7, February 28, March 7, and March 28 to further the discuss the proposal, hear any concerns, and finalize details.