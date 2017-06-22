Quantcast
Earl Being Sought In Connection To Big Hill Burglary

Brandon Leslie Earl
Brandon Leslie Earl Photo Icon View Slideshow
(2 Photos)
06/22/2017 6:56 am PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

Columbia, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has released a photo of the man who allegedly committed a burglary in the Big Hill area and fled the scene.

Click here to view the earlier story detailing yesterday’s incident. The Sheriff’s Office reports that Brandon Leslie Earl, 30, from Calaveras County, is wanted for evading, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest. The lone passenger in his eventually abandoned vehicle, 33-year-old Raven Chapter, also of Calaveras County, was booked into Tuolumne County Jail. Anyone with information on Earl’s whereabouts should call the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.

