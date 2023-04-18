Caltrans Updates Culvert Repairs On Highway 108/120

Culvert work on HWY 108-120 near county line View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA — Caltrans crews have completed the emergency $1.2 million culvert replacement project on Highway 108/120, which was a result of recent storm damage that created widespread flooding in Tuolumne County.

The work spanned from inside the Tuolumne and Stanislaus County Line to just east of Tulloch Dam Road, near Lake Tulloch and east of Knights Ferry. Crews replaced damaged culverts with a major one made up of 11 concrete pieces that weigh about 30,000 pounds. Each section was 3 feet wide, 8 feet tall, and more than 50 feet long, as can be viewed in the image box pictures.

As earlier reported here, traffic was reduced from four lanes to two-way traffic on the eastbound lanes while the culvert segments were being put in place. Now that it is completed motorists have resumed using both sides of the divided highway.